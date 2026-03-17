Training on Seismic Techniques, Gas Hydrates

HYDERABAD: The CSIR–National Geophysical Research Institute has begun a five‑day national training programme on controlled source seismic techniques and gas hydrate exploration.

Held under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s Skilled Development Initiative, the programme aims to train young researchers, scholars and early‑career professionals from across the country.

The sessions focus on seismic methods used to study the Earth’s subsurface and on gas hydrates — ice‑like substances that trap gas and are seen as a potential future energy source.

At the inaugural, Abhay Ram Bansal, scientist‑G and head of the Skilled India Initiative at CSIR–NGRI, said such programmes help young scientists gain practical knowledge and connect classroom learning with real‑world applications.

A special lecture was delivered by geophysicist and JC Bose Fellow Kalachand Sain, who explained how seismic techniques aid in locating gas hydrates under the seabed. He highlighted their potential as an energy source and the growing role of artificial intelligence in exploration.

Participants will learn to collect and analyse seismic data and study the geological and geophysical conditions required for gas hydrate formation, including pressure, temperature and underground structures.

Yoga sessions are being held each evening, with director Prakash Kumar encouraging participants and staff to join for better health and focus.