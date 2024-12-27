Training flights irk people in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Residents of Secunderabad and areas around Hussainsagar, as well as those living in the ‘funnel’ of the Begumpet airport, are expressing concern, and irritation, over the loud noises caused by training flights.

These flights, which involve holding patterns and touch-and-go landings at the Begumpet airport, are being conducted at low altitudes. While they are part of essential pilot training exercises, the disturbances, particularly during late hours, are sparking frustration.

Locals have reported that some training flights continue as late as 11 pm, disrupting sleep and causing stress. Ravinder, a resident of Secunderabad’s Gunrock Enclave, said “This is happening since the air show we had earlier this month. Flights keep landing and taking off from Begumpet, but these flights are flying very low, and it is causing a lot of noise for us.” A user on Reddit posted "This flight isn't letting the kids sleep."

Another resident Mohd. Ayaan said, "I understand that pilot training is important, but couldn’t they do it outside the city? It is getting frustrating at this point."

An official from the air traffic control (ATC) tower of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, speaking on condition of anonymity, said "Training flights are scheduled at various times to meet pilot certification requirements. They have to have real-time training, at different altitudes, to understand procedures.” The official also said night training is sometimes necessary for specific skill development.

Responding to a tweet by Deccan Chronicle, Air India Express said the flight is a Boeing 737 MAX8 training flight. "It's performing touch-and-go landings at Begumpet airport as part of routine pilot training. Safety is our priority, and these exercises ensure our crew maintains the highest standards", the tweet read.