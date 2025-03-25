Trainee IAS officers briefed on GHMC’s public service schemes

Trainee IAS officers of the 2023 batch allocated to Telangana were briefed on the GHMC’s schemes to basic amenities to the public. The officers posted as assistant collectors in different districts are undergoing training at the Dr MCR HRD Institute in municipal administration and urban development.

On Monday, GHMC Kukatpally zonal officer Apoorva Chauhan made a presentation to the officers on the GHMC's public services, financial resources, and infrastructure development.

The event was attended by Uma Harathi (Vikarabad), Garima Narula (Narayanpet), S.D. Manoj (Sangareddy), Ajay Yadav (Karimnagar), Saket Kumar (Nizamabad), Abhigyan Malviya (Adilabad), and Mrinal Shrestha (Khammam). Present were Dr Kandukuri Usha Rani, course director at the MCR HRD Institute, and GHMC chief veterinary officer Dr Abdul Wakeel.