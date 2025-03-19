Train Lower Berths for Senior Citizens, Pregnant Women

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has announced that all its trains will now feature a special provision for lower berth allotment to certain categories of passengers. The decision aims to prioritise senior citizens, women above 45, and pregnant women in reserving lower berths.

The initiative also covers persons with disabilities, with a dedicated reservation quota available in all mail and express trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi services.

If lower berths remain vacant during the journey, priority will be given to senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women, even if they were initially allotted middle or upper berths.