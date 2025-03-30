 Top
Train & Bus Travel Assns Request SCR for 1-Mn Stop of Krishna Express at Safilguda

Telangana
DC Correspondent
30 March 2025 11:26 PM IST

The association requested the stoppage until the railway station works at Dayanandnagar was completed.

The Suburban Train and Bus Travellers Association requested South Central Railways (SCR) to stop the Krishna Express train at the Safilguda station for a minute. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Suburban Train and Bus Travellers Association requested South Central Railways (SCR) to stop the Krishna Express rain at the Safilguda station for a minute.

The association requested the stoppage until the railway station works at Dayanandnagar was completed. They stated that if the train was provided a stoppage at Safilguda, passengers who need to travel to Secunderabad, Kachiguda and other parts of the city can alight, take public transport and reach their destinations.

