Train & Bus Travel Assns Request SCR for 1-Mn Stop of Krishna Express at Safilguda

Hyderabad: The Suburban Train and Bus Travellers Association requested South Central Railways (SCR) to stop the Krishna Express rain at the Safilguda station for a minute.

The association requested the stoppage until the railway station works at Dayanandnagar was completed. They stated that if the train was provided a stoppage at Safilguda, passengers who need to travel to Secunderabad, Kachiguda and other parts of the city can alight, take public transport and reach their destinations.