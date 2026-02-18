Tragic Murder Suicide Attempt In Mahabubabad Left Two Critically Injured

WARANGAL: A horrifying icndent of a suspected crime of passion unfolded, when a 45-years-old man allegedly set a woman on fire before attempting to end his own life here in the Pragathi Nagar area of Mahabubabad district on Tuesday.

Both individuals sustained life-threatening injuries and are currently battling for their lives at the local government hospital.

The accused, identified as Kunta Anjaiah, a dairy shop owner from Modugulagudem in Kuravi Mandal, had reportedly been in a relationship with a 28-year-old vegetable vendor for the past two years.

According to police sources, the woman, who had been living separately from her husband for several years, had recently begun distancing herself from Anjaiah. Tensions escalated when Anjaiah suspected that she had developed a relationship with another person.

In a fit of rage on Tuesday, Anjaiah approached the woman, poured kerosene over her, and then doused himself. He set both of them ablaze and reportedly held the woman in a firm grip to ensure she could not escape the flames. Local residents, alerted by the screams, immediately informed the police.

Circle Inspector P. Devander said that they rushed to the spot immediately upon receiving information and managed to extinguish the flames, but by then, both had sustained severe burn injuries

Health officials confirmed that the woman suffered 90 percent burns, while Anjaiah sustained 80 percent burns. Due to their critical condition, both were rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Hanamkonda for advanced treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had even moved to Hyderabad for two months to work as a housemaid to avoid Anjaiah’s persistence. Anjaiah, a widower with three grown children, had allegedly been tracking her movements before the attack.

The Mahabubabad police have registered a case against Anjaiah under relevant sections of the BNS and have started a full-scale investigation into the matter.