Tragedy on Gachibowli flyover: Girl dies in bus collision

Hyderabad: A tragic accident on the Gachibowli flyover claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl and left her brother injured when their two-wheeler collided with an RTC double-decker bus.

The victims, siblings Prabhati Chathriya and Suman Chathriya, were on their way home to TNGO Colony after Prabhati had completed her Class X examination.

The accident occurred while they were traveling from Gachibowli towards Lingampally. Prabhati succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while Suman sustained injuries and was rushed for medical treatment.