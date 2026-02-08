Tragedy In Karnataka: 3 AP Residents Killed, 15 Injured As Jeep Overturns

Hyderabad: Three residents of Andhra Pradesh were killed and 15 others sustained injuries in a severe road accident in Karnataka on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Srinivaspura when the jeep carrying the victims overturned.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Srinivasulu (25), Venkatamma (60), and Muneppa (65). All the victims were residents of Pulakuntavaripalle in the Ramasamudram mandal of Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh.

Local authorities and passersby rushed to the spot immediately after the accident. The 15 injured passengers were shifted to hospitals in Madanapalle and Royalpad for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.