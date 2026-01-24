Traffic Zones Launch Road Safety Campaign

HYDERABAD: In an effort to curb road accidents and promote safer driving habits, the Khairatabad and Secunderabad traffic zones on Saturday organised Arrive Alive, a large-scale road safety awareness programme at Jalavihar.

The event, which began at 8 am, was inaugurated by joint commissioner of police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis, with cine actor Nikhil Siddharth as special guest and DCP (Traffic-I) Avinash Kumar in attendance. A massive bike rally involving nearly 300 riders was flagged off to spread awareness on responsible road behaviour.

Additional DCP Ande Ramulu, ACPs S. Mohan Kumar and A. Srinivas, and other traffic officials were present.

JCP Davis stressed the compulsory use of ISI-marked helmets for both riders and pillion passengers. He expressed concern over the rising fatalities, noting that nearly 8,000 people lost their lives in road accidents last year, and urged motorists to adhere strictly to speed limits and traffic rules.

Avinash Kumar cautioned parents against allowing minors to drive, underscoring the need for valid licences and proper training. Actor Nikhil Siddharth said road safety was a shared responsibility and urged youngsters to lead by example by following traffic regulations.

The campaign drew an enthusiastic response, with over 1,000 participants, including traffic police personnel, NCC cadets, members of the CRT Bike Riders Association, and members of the public.

The event was organised under the supervision of ACP Shankar Raju (Traffic-3, Khairatabad Zone), according to a press release issued by Joel Davis.