Traffic Volunteers Recommend the MSM Mantra to Reduce Road Mishaps

Hyderabad: Following the mirror-signal-movement (MSM) sequence is important to avoid chaos while driving, said many traffic volunteers during a road safety campaign at Hitec City junction on Sunday. The campaign focused on educating drivers on the importance of using mirrors and indicators while at the wheel.

Volunteers pointed out many road accidents could be averted if drivers first check their mirrors for vehicles behind them, then use indicators and finally make their move. They said that two-wheeler riders often neglect using mirrors, particularly while changing lanes.

“Some two-wheeler riders don't even have mirrors. Many youngsters remove it deliberately as they want their bike to look stylishly trendy,” said Harsha, a traffic volunteer.

As mirrors are sold as accessories for two-wheelers, not all riders consider buying the, explain some volunteers, who pointed out that for some inexplicable reasons, many auto drivers turn their side mirrors inward.

“Autorickshaw drivers stop their vehicles abruptly on reaching the destination. They don’t check the rearview mirror. This can be quite dangerous to the vehicles behind,” said Naresh Raghavan, one of the 15 traffic volunteers at the campaign.

He said that drivers of cars and RTC buses use the mirrors properly as they undergo formal training before coming onto the roads.

“Since most of the two-wheeler riders are taught by family members or friends and not professional trainers, they lack proper driving sense,” he added.

“Following the simple MSM technique will go a long way in reducing accidents,” said most of the volunteers.