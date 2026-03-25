Traffic Study Shapes Hyderabad Roads, Major Works To Accelerate: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The state government is planning road and traffic infrastructure with a focus on both current and future requirements, legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to questions on roads, flyovers and related infrastructure, the minister said a comprehensive traffic study on Hyderabad had been completed and plans were being prepared based on its findings.

He said the study indicated that rapid development of high-rise residential projects, particularly along the PVNR flyover corridor to the airport and in western Hyderabad, would significantly increase traffic load. It projected that nearly 20,000 cars could enter the PVNR flyover stretch simultaneously during peak hours within the next one-and-a-half years. “This will happen in about a year and a half. We are studying on ways to ensure no congestion in that area,” he said.

Sridhar Babu said the government was completing road and flyover projects initiated during the previous BRS regime while also planning new works to meet emerging demand.

He stated that 26 flyovers, road overbridges, underbridges and underpasses had been sanctioned under the H-CITI project at a cost of Rs 7,032 crore. In addition, 49 link roads were being taken up at an estimated Rs 1,500 crore, while the HMDA had initiated three elevated corridors costing Rs 7,406 crore.

The GHMC, based on the traffic study and assessment of congestion levels, has prepared an infrastructure plan that includes junction improvements and pedestrian facilities.

Rejecting opposition claims that only Rs 122 crore had been spent on road infrastructure over the past two-and-a-half years, the minister said projects were being executed in phases. He added that Rs 2,250 crore had been allocated for road development this year and that results would become visible over the next year.