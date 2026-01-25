Traffic Snarls After Nampally Fire; Numaish Closed Early

HYDERABAD: Parts of the city witnessed heavy traffic congestion on Saturday evening following a major fire at a furniture outlet in Nampally. As a precaution, the Numaish exhibition grounds were closed around 7 pm, with visitors dispersed by 6 pm.

Rescue operations continued late into the evening, with police closing the entire lane near the affected building to allow fire tenders, ambulances and emergency vehicles to operate. The closure led to diversions and spillover congestion on adjoining roads.

Earlier in the day, city police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar issued an advisory urging visitors to postpone their trip to Numaish. “Due to a fire incident at a furniture shop in Nampally, traffic has been severely disrupted in the area. Visitors are requested to postpone their visit to the exhibition today to avoid inconvenience,” he said.

Traffic congestion was reported in pockets around Nampally, Gandhi Bhavan, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), Esamia Bazaar and connecting stretches. Officials said traffic slowed at several junctions due to diversions and the movement of emergency vehicles. Six to seven traffic personnel were deployed at key points near Nampally, Gandhi Bhavan and MGBS to guide commuters.

Visitors to Numaish reported slightly higher auto fares in the affected areas, with drivers allegedly charging extra citing road closures and demand, particularly near Gandhi Bhavan metro station and Nampally.

Heavy crowds were also seen at Gandhi Bhavan metro station as commuters opted for the metro to avoid road congestion, leading to longer waiting times at entry and exit points.

Locals said the rush at Numaish remained high until 6 pm. “The crowd was just as high as it usually is during weekends. Now part of the congestion is also because a lot of people are coming out,” said Shaikh Akram, a visitor.

Police have advised commuters to avoid the Nampally stretch and use alternative routes until normal traffic movement is restored.