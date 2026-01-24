 Top
Traffic Snarls After Lorry Crash on NH

Telangana
24 Jan 2026 10:10 PM IST

Officials said brake failure may have caused the crash

Traffic snarls on Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway. (Source: X)

HYDERABAD: Traffic slowed for a while on the Hyderabad–Vijayawada National Highway near Abdullapurmet on Saturday morning after a lorry crashed into a divider and came to rest on top of it. No casualties were reported. With traffic slowing down, traffic police deployed a crane to remove the lorry.

While police maintained there was no traffic jam, visuals from the spot showed congestion for a short period. Officials said brake failure may have caused the crash. No case has been registered so far.

DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

