Traffic Slightly Heavy as Voters Head Home

Hyderabad:Vehicular movement was slightly heavy on key routes leading out of the city as voters travelled to their native places for municipal polling, traffic police said on Wednesday. Officials maintained that the situation remained under control with adequate deployment across sensitive stretches.

On the Vijayawada Highway towards Nalgonda, traffic slowed moderately during peak morning hours, particularly at major junctions and toll plazas. Police said the increase was largely due to families leaving early to cast their votes in villages along the corridor. Personnel were stationed at key intersections to regulate movement and prevent bottlenecks.



Similarly, traffic towards Patancheru witnessed a mild surge, especially on connecting stretches from the city outskirts. Cyberabad traffic officials said stalled vehicles were cleared promptly and merging points managed to ensure smooth passage.



In Medchal and Shamirpet, falling under both Cyberabad and Malkajgiri commissionerates, roads leading to interior villages saw slow-moving traffic. Additional personnel were deployed at vulnerable points to avoid congestion and maintain law and order.



Officials stated that special teams were positioned across these routes, with coordination maintained between traffic and law enforcement wings. “All arrangements are in place. We are monitoring the situation continuously to ensure voters reach their destinations safely,” a senior Cyberabad officer said.

