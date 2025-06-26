Traffic Restrictions On June 27

Hyderabad:Hyderabad Police has imposed traffic restrictions in view of Sri Jagannath Ratha Yatra on Thursday (June 27). Iskcon organisers will take out a procession at 11 am from NTR Stadium, Indira Park to Exhibition Grounds. This Ratha Yatra will start from Dharna Chowk and will move towards Ashoknagar X Roads, RTC X Roads, Narayanguda X Roads, Himayatnagar Y Junction, Liberty X Roads, Basheerbagh X Roads, BJR Circle-SBI Gunfoundry, Chermas, Taj Mahal Junction, Bata T Junction, GPO Circle, Yousuf and Company, MJ Market X Roads, Malakunta and will reach Exhibition Grounds by 5 pm.

During the procession, vehicular traffic will be diverted from this route.

Collection agent arrested in cheating case



Hyderabad:Task Force sleuths, along with Shahalibanda Police, on Thursday arrested a person for cheating jewellery shop owners. Police seized `6.42 lakh in cash from his possession.



The arrested Mohd Afsar, 45, was working as a collection agent at Dhanraj Jewellery shop for the last five years. He is a resident of Falaknuma.

He collected `7 lakhs from jewellery shops in Siddiamber Bazar. The amount was to be handed over to his gold shop owner at Shahalibanda. However, Afsar escaped with the amount.

32 items approved in GHMC meeting

Hyderabad:A total of 22 agenda items and 10 table items were approved during the fourth Standing Committee Meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday. These included extending the lease for the State Bank of India branch at the GHMC office for another three years, initiating a fresh tender for the maintenance and upgrade of LED streetlights across the city and approval of three-year beautification and maintenance for the area under Somajiguda Flyover.



Stormwater drain works were sanctioned across various zones. A proposal for installing and maintaining sewage treatment plants for 2BHK housing projects was also cleared.



The committee approved renaming the new railway station in Malkajgiri as Radha Krishna Nagar Railway Station and suggested naming the Gachibowli-Kondapur Flyover after late leader P. Janardhan Reddy.



Land was allocated was approved for establishing a National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at Nacharam. The regularisation of 11 long-serving town planning officers was cleared. Licence fees for kayaking and sailing at Durgam Cheruvu was discused and proposals for public art installations near KBR Park in Jubilee Hills was cleared.



They also gave a nod for new sports complexes in Mallepally and Meerpet. Road works including the construction of a 100-ft road from SDA Palace to Hanuman Temple in Jiyaguda were also sanctioned. Tenders were approved for operating market stalls in various wards.



Govt junior colleges get academic boost



Hyderabad:A state-level review meeting was held at the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) to improve the quality of education in Government Junior Colleges (GJCs). The meeting was chaired by Dr Yogita Rana, director of school education, and Sri Krishna Aditya, secretary of board of intermediate education, and attended by district intermediate education officers and principals of GJCs.



Dr Rana emphasised the need for collective efforts to support around 75,000 students currently enrolled in first-year intermediate courses. She stressed timely and accurate UDISE data entry, increasing enrolments, and ensuring all enrolled students appear for the Intermediate Public Examinations.

“Various academic committees, in coordination with principals, must be activated to integrate academic programmes that promote holistic development alongside regular parent-teacher meetings,” said Sri Krishna Aditya.

The Board also announced that free online coaching for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CLAT and EAPCET will be offered through platforms such as Physics Wallah and Khan Academy. Discussions are underway with TGSRTC to improve travel and hostel facilities for rural and underprivileged students.

Principals were encouraged to promote student leadership, sports and cultural activities. Life skills programmes will be conducted in collaboration with NGOs including HELP Foundation, Heartfulness Institute and Prajwala. The meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to academic excellence, inclusivity and student welfare in government junior colleges.