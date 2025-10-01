Traffic Restrictions Imposed in view of Immersion of Sri Durga Matha Idols at People’s Plaza

Hyderabad: In connection with the immersion of Durga Matha idols at People’s Plaza, Garden Point, Baby Ponds at Jalavihar and Sanjeevaiaha Park, the traffic will be diverted at various places from 3 pm on October 1 to till 6 am on October 2.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, D. Joel Davis, said the traffic diversions and restrictions would be implemented on need basis as per the local traffic conditions.

Traffic coming from Panjagutta and Raj Bhavan Road towards Khairathabad flyover will be diverted at V.V. Statue towards Nirankari Junction. Vehicles coming from Nirankari Junction towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Old Saifabad police station towards Ravindra Bharathi and Masabtank.

Traffic coming from Hyderabad Traffic Police (HTP) junction and Old Saifabad police station towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted at Ravindra Bharathi Junction towards Lakdikapool and HTP. Vehicles coming from Khairtabad Bada Ganesh lane will not be allowed towards Mint lane or Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Printing Press Junction towards Rajiv Gandhi Statue.

Traffic coming from Upper Tank Bund towards Telugu Thalli Junction will be diverted at Old Ambedkar Statue towards Liberty. Vehicles coming from Himayath Nagar Y Junction towards Old Ambedkar Statue will be diverted at Liberty towards Basheerbagh.

Traffic coming from Children’s Park towards Necklace Road via Sailing Club will be diverted at Budha Bhavan towards Karbala Maidan. Vehicles coming from Ranigunj towards Necklace road will be diverted at Nallagutta “X” roads towards Minister Road.

Traffic coming from Minister Road towards Necklace road will be diverted at Nallagutta crossroads towards Ranigunj. Vehicles coming from HTP towards BJR Circle will be diverted at AR petrol pump towards M.J. Market.

Joel Davis urged the people to avoid the above junctions from 3 pm on October 2 to 6 am on October 3 as traffic congestion is expected at VV Statue, Old Saifabad police station, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction (HTP), AR Petrol Pump, BJR Statue Circle, Basheerbagh, Liberty, Old Ambedkar Statue, Upper Tank Bund and Nallagutta crossroads.