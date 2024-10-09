Traffic Restrictions for CM Revanth's LB Stadium Event

Hyderabad:In view of the programme at the LB Stadium on Wednesday, when Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will distribute appointment to about 11,000 DSC candidates, police said there would be traffic restrictions on need basis between 1 pm and 8 pm.

Police asked motorists to avoid the following junctions at that time: Lakdikapul, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Basheerbagh, BJR statue circle, SBI Gunfoundry, AR petrol pump, KLK Building and Liberty.



Traffic from AR petrol pump junction towards BJR statue will be diverted towards Nampally station. Traffic from Basheerbagh towards AR petrol pump will be diverted at BJR statue towards SBI. Traffic coming from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted towards Nampally.