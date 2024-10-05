Traffic Relief for Madhapur: Road Widening Near Hitec City

Hyderabad:To address traffic snarls at Hitec City, HMWS&SB, GHMC and police will take up road widening works on a five-km stretch from Trident Hotel to Yashoda Hospital. It is expected that this would reduce the traffic snarls at Madhapur and the stretch near Mindspace.

The sewerage pipelines that were damaged due to the road widening works will be repaired as soon as possible, said HMWS&SB in a press release. This stretch was inspected on Friday by HMWS&SB managing director Ashok Reddy, Cyberabad police joint commissioner Joel Davis and GHMC Serilingampally commissioner Upender Reddy.

