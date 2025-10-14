Traffic Police to Seize Vehicle for Using Mobile While Driving

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have issued a stern warning against using mobile phones while driving and launched a special enforcement drive to penalise offenders. Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday had published two pictures highlighting the practice, which were tweeted by police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on his X handle.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) D. Joel Davis said that despite repeated warnings, a large number of motorists continued to use mobile phones while driving or riding, endangering not only their own lives but also the safety of other road users.

“If anyone is found violating the rule, we will seize the vehicle and book cases for dangerous driving under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. A chargesheet will be filed and submitted to the court concerned,” Davis told Deccan Chronicle. The fines may range between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000.

He further stated that if motorists found using mobile phones are also violating other traffic norms — such as driving without a helmet, using improper number plates, rash or negligent driving, jumping traffic signals, triple riding, or misbehaving with field officers — additional cases will be booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These may lead to conviction if proven guilty in court, he added.

He emphasised that mobile phone use while driving distracts a driver’s attention, reduces reaction time, and remains one of the major causes of road accidents. “Despite repeated warnings, this dangerous practice continues on city roads,” he said.

He asked motorists to to report violations to through official social media handles on Facebook and X (Twitter), or via the Traffic Helpline (9010203626) and e-Challan helpdesk (8712661690).