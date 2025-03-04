Traffic police to act tough on violators

Hyderabad:The traffic police have launched a special drive against wrong-side driving, triple-riding, riding without helmets and using improper number plates, and file cases against violators. Action will also be taken against the misuse of ambulance sirens.

DCP (traffic) Rahul Hegde that they have identified over 38 accident prone spots in the city and will impose between `1,700 fine on one way or wrong side violations and `1,200 for triple riding. “Vehicles with improper, tampered number plates or without number plates or vehicles with expired temporary registration stickers will be seized immediately,” the DCP said.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Hegde said that some ambulance drivers were found to misuse the sirens, which need to be used only when transporting a patient. However, these ambulances were found to use sirens when there was no patient.

He said the ambulance cannot use sirens even when taking patients to diagnosis centres and said heavy fines will be imposed against ambulance drivers for these violations. “If their ambulances are not registered with RTA, we will seize the vehicles, Hegde said.