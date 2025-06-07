Traffic Police Shuts Tarnaka Junction Ahead Of School Reopening

Hyderabad:Despite a 15-day trial that dragged on for 50 days, Hyderabad traffic police closed Tarnaka junction on Friday morning, days ahead of the reopening of schools and resumption of monsoon. As the traffic movement between Osmania University and Lalapet blocked once again, morning commuters, who were unaware of the closure, had a chaotic start to their day.

On Thursday night, the Nallakunta traffic police reinstalled barricades at the junction, blocking traffic movement from University Road to Lalapet, and from Lalapet to University Road and Mettuguda.



On Friday, many vehicles approached the junction assuming to take a U-turn, only to realise it is no longer accessible. Constables posted a few meters ahead of the junction cautioned commuters, urging them not to stop or slow down for taking right.



The closure decision follows an in-depth 50-day study involving drone surveillance, simulated movement, Google Maps data, and public feedback, which concluded that reopening the junction only increased congestion.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, joint commissioner of police (traffic) Joel Davis said the biggest issue was the blocked free-left turns, which increased congestion.



“Though commuters could turn from Lalapet and University Road towards Secunderabad and Uppal, the free-lefts from Uppal to Osmania and Secunderabad to Lalapet were blocked,” he said. Simulative studies tracked individual vehicle routes and travel time. Drone footage gave an aerial view of congestion, while Google Maps showed increased travel times in surrounding areas.



Davis added that signal wait times also rose. “Earlier, signals from Uppal to Mettuguda and vice-versa lasted 30 seconds. With the junction open, it increased, prompting commuters to take the flyover, which is now jammed till Nacharam during peak hours,” he said. He noted vehicle discharge dropped to just 50 vehicles when the junction was open.



While free-lefts from Habsiguda to University Road and Mettuguda to Lalapet remain, vehicles from Lalapet to University Road and vice-versa were forcing their way in, blocking narrow entry points and causing further congestion.