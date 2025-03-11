Traffic on Suchitra Stretch Likely To Ease After June

Hyderabad: Construction works on the much-awaited flyover between Suchitra and Kompally on the Nagpur national highway have resumed at full pace, after a slowdown because of the elections.

Officials are confident that two flyovers and five underpasses between Suchitra and Medchal will be completed by the end of June and the 27-km stretch by December.

The traffic flow between Suchitra and Kompally has increased manifold since the highway works started, which have worsened congestion issues.

Guttala Oliver Dinakar, who works at a private institution in Kompally, shared her grievance: “I live in Bolaram, and travelling on this road is a nightmare. Before this project started, my commute used to take around 15 minutes, but now it takes between half an hour to 40 minutes. In the evenings, the situation is even worse. From Bowenpally to Kompally, thousands of vehicles move bumper to bumper in the evenings,” she said.

The highway is located in the northern corridor of Hyderabad which has seen a sudden spurt in real estate activity. The emergence of new colonies has increased traffic in the area, extending people’s travel time.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, an official from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said: “Since the project is in the middle of the city, we have to implement several additional safety protocols, giving less time for contractors to execute the work compared to other projects. The department, however, is conducting weekly reviews to ensure its timely completion.”