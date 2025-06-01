Traffic Moves Slowly At Old Malakpet

The HMWS&SB has initiated emergency repair measures. Traffic personnel were deployed in the affected zone to regulate movement and assist commuters. However, the congestion remains heavy, particularly for those travelling from Chaderghat towards Dilsukhnagar.

Officials started that in view of the repair works and water stagnation on the road, traffic movement has slowed considerably. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes and avoid the stretch until the situation is resolved.