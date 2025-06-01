Traffic Moves Slowly At Old Malakpet
Traffic slows from Chaderghat to Nalgonda crossroads due to sewage leak near Akbar Plaza; commuters urged to take alternate routes.
Hyderabad: The traffic police on Saturday issued a advisory cautioning commuters about slow-moving traffic from Chaderghat to Nalgonda crossroads due to sewage water leakage and ongoing repair work at Akbar Plaza, Old Malakpet.
The HMWS&SB has initiated emergency repair measures. Traffic personnel were deployed in the affected zone to regulate movement and assist commuters. However, the congestion remains heavy, particularly for those travelling from Chaderghat towards Dilsukhnagar.
Officials started that in view of the repair works and water stagnation on the road, traffic movement has slowed considerably. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes and avoid the stretch until the situation is resolved.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
