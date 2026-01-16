Traffic Diverted on NH-65 to Ease Congestion

Nalgonda: The Nalgonda district police on Friday ordered diversion of vehicles to prevent traffic jams on National Highway No. 65 when people return to Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday after celebrating Sankranti from their native places.

With the expectation of the large volume of traffic and considering the flyover construction work at Chityal and Peddakaparthi on National Highway-65, motorists travelling from AP towards Hyderabad were requested to use alternative routes.

Vehicles to Hyderabad from Guntur would be diverted through Miryalaguda, Haliya, Kondamallepally, Chintapally and Mall. Vehicles from Macherla would be diverted through Nagarjunasagar, Peddavura, Kondamallepally, Chintapally and Mall.

Vehicles to Hyderabad from Nalgonda would be diverted through Marriguda bypass, Munugodu, Narayanapur, Choutuppal (NH 65).

Heavy vehicles travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad would be diverted through Kodad, Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda, Haliya, Chintapalli-Mall.

Due to the ongoing flyover work at Chityal and Peddakaparthi, traffic on need bases will be diverted from Chityal through Bhongir to Hyderabad.

Nalgonda superintendent of police Sharat Chandra traffic diversion would be implemented at selected points on NH 65 to prevent traffic congestion. Police would be deployed at key junctions on the highway to continuously monitor the traffic, assisted by drone cameras.