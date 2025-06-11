Traffic Diverted At Lakdikapul

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory due to construction works being taken by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to lay a stormwater drain at Lakdikapul junction.

The work will be carried out from the Intelligence Office to Dwaraka Hotel, passing via Lucky Restaurant and Venkateshwara Hotel.



Traffic from Nirankari towards Iqbal Minar will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi, traffic from Ravindra Bharathi to Old Saifabad police station will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Secretariat junction. Traffic from Secretariat junction to Old Saifabad police station will be diverted at Iqbal Minar towards Ravindra Bharathi.



These diversions will be implemented from June 11, and would continue for a month or till the completion of work. Activities will be carried out only during nighttime, from 11 pm to 5 am. Private travel buses have been directed to clear Dwaraka Hotel junction before 11 pm.