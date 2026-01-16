Traffic Diversions On NH 65 To Ease Sankranti Traffic From AP

NALGONDA: The Nalgonda district police have announced traffic diversions on National Highway 65 to prevent congestion as people return to Hyderabad after celebrating the Sankranti festival in their native places.

With a large number of vehicles expected to enter Hyderabad simultaneously from Andhra Pradesh after the festival, and in view of the ongoing flyover construction works at Chityal and Peddakaparthi on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada stretch of NH 65, the district police have put in place special traffic diversion measures to ensure smooth vehicular movement and avoid traffic jams.

Passengers travelling from the Andhra Pradesh region towards Hyderabad have been advised to use the following alternative routes. Vehicles travelling to Hyderabad from Guntur will be diverted via Miryalaguda, Haliya, Kondamallepally, Chintapally and Mall.

Vehicles travelling to Hyderabad from Macherla will be diverted via Nagarjunasagar, Peddavura, Kondamallepally, Chintapally and Mall. Vehicles travelling to Hyderabad from Nalgonda will be diverted via the Marriguda bypass, Munugodu, Narayanapur and Choutuppal (NH 65). Heavy vehicles travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad will be diverted via Kodad, Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda, Haliya and Chintapally-Mall.

In case of traffic congestion due to flyover construction at Chityal and Peddakaparthi on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad stretch of NH 65, vehicles will be diverted from Chityal via Bhongir towards Hyderabad.

Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra said traffic diversions would be implemented at select points on NH 65 to prevent inconvenience to commuters. Police personnel will be deployed at key junctions for continuous monitoring, and drone cameras will also be used to track vehicular movement on the highway.