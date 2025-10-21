Traffic Diversions On Narayanguda Roads For Sadar Utsav Mela

Hyderabad: There will be traffic diversions or congestion on the roads connecting Narayanguda from 7 PM on Wednesday till 4 am on October 23 in view of the `Sadar Utsav Mela` which will be celebrated at YMCA.

The movement of vehicular traffic will be diverted at the following places and routes during the mentioned time the traffic coming from Ramkoti and Lingampalli X Roads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda will be diverted at Kachiguda X Roads towards Tourist and Sultan Bazar.

Similarly traffic coming from Vithalwadi X Roads towards Rajmohalla chilla will be diverted at Padmashali Bhavan towards Ramkote X Roads.

Whereas Traffic coming from Old MLA Quarters and Cemetery towards YMCA will be diverted at Vithalwadi X Roads towards Ramkote X Roads. Traffic heading from RTC X roads and Crown Café towards YMCA will be diverted at Narayanaguda X Roads towards Himayat Nagar Y junction.

Similarly traffic coming from Narayanaguda X roads towards RBVRR College will be diverted at Baba Tent House towards Crown Café.

Traffic coming from lanes and bylanes of Bagh Lingampally Colony towards YMCA will be diverted at Reddy College Junction towards Baba Tent House. Traffic coming from Barkathpura chaman towards YMCA will be diverted at Post office Jn. towards Crown Café. Traffic coming from Crown Café towards Lingampally X Roads will be diverted at Post office Jn. towards Barkatpura chaman.

Traffic coming from Lingampally X Roads and bylanes of Lingampally colony towards RBVRR College will be diverted at Matha Temple towards Post office Jn. Whereas Traffic coming from Kachiguda X roads towards Post office Jn will be diverted at Lingampally X Roads towards Tourist Junction via Barkatpura Chaman. Traffic coming from Tourist Jn towards Lingampally X roads will not be allowed and diverted towards Barkatpura Chaman.

RTC Buses Diversion: RTC Buses coming from Secunderabad to Koti and vice versa should avoid road from YMCA Circle and Narayanaguda X Roads and may take the route from Barkatpura, Post Office Jn., Bagh Lingampally, VST and RTC X Roads.

Visitors coming for Sadar Mela are requested to park their vehicles at Keshav memorial college grounds.(Parking Capacity 400 Two wheelers and 400 four wheelers)(https://maps.app.goo.gl/nwrCtoRUkM21HYnD8)

All citizens are requested to take note of the traffic diversions and congestion points mentioned above and use alternative routes to reach their destinations. For traffic updates, please follow us on our social media platforms: the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and on X (Twitter) @HYDTP.

In case of any travel assistance in emergencies, please contact our traffic helpline number 9010203626. We seek your cooperation with the Hyderabad Traffic Police in this regard, D Joel Davis, joint commissioner city traffic stated in a press release on Tuesday.