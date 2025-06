Traffic Diversions in View of Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory to divert traffic in view of the Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam, scheduled to be held from June 30 to July 2. Police said a large number of devotees would be attending the Kalyanotsavam on July 1 and Rathotsavam on July 2.

Commuters are advised to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. Motorists can contact the traffic helpline 9010203626 for travel assistance and follow traffic updates on @HyderabadTrafficPolice, Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP), @HYDP (Twitter handle).

According to the advisory, traffic from Greenlands, Matha Temple, Satyam theatre towards Fatehnagar will be diverted at SR Nagar T Junction via SR Nagar Community Hall, Abhilasha Towers. BK Guda crossroads and Sriramnagar crossroad.

Traffic from Fatehnagar flyover towards Balkampet will be diverted at New Bridge towards Katamaisamma Temple and Begumpet.

Traffic from Greenlands towards Balkampet and will be diverted at Food World crossroads towards Sonabai Temple, Satyam theatre, Maithrivanam / SR Nagar T Junction.

Traffic from Begumpet, Kattamaisamma temple towards Balkampet will be diverted via Greenlands, Matha Temple, Satyam theater, SR Nagar T junction and SR Nagar Community Hall.

Bylanes and link roads from SR Nagar T junction to Fatehnagar will remain closed.