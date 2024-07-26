Traffic diversions imposed in Old City on Sunday and Monday in view Bonalu celebrations

Hyderabad: The city police imposed traffic diversions and parking arrangements in connection with Simhavahini Sri Mahankali Lal Darwaza Bonalu Procession” on Sunday and an elephant procession from Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple to Nayapool on Monday in the limits of Falaknuma, Charminar, Mirchowk and Bahadurpura traffic police station limits in old city.

The traffic coming from Himmatpura and Shamsheergunj will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza and it will be diverted at Nagulchintha towards Gowlipura or Sudha talkies. Vehicles coming from Chandrayangutta or Kandikalgate and Uppuguda will not be allowed towards Laldarwaza and it will be diverted at Out Post Chatrinaka towards Gowlipura or Nagulchinta.

Traffic diversions were imposed in the following areas on Monday from 11 am to 11 pm.

Traffic coming from MBNR X Road will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza Temple and it will be diverted at Engine Bowli towards Jahanuma, Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj and Khilwath. Vehicles coming from Engine Bowli will be diverted at Shamsheergunj.

Traffic from Pancha Mohalla (Charminar) will not be allowed towards Nagulchinta, it will be diverted towards Hari Bowli, Olga Hotel and Misrigunj. The traffic coming from Chadarghat will not be allowed towards Salarjung Museum road and it will be diverted at S.J Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chadarghat, and the traffic coming from Mirchowk and Moghalpura will not be allowed towards Hari Bowli X Roads and it will be diverted at Mir ka Daira towards Moghalpura Water Tank.

Vehicles traffic coming from Khilwath or Moosabowli will not be allowed towards Laad Bazar and it will be diverted at Motigalli ‘T’ junction towards Khilwat Play ground or Moosa Bowli. Traffic coming from Khilwath Playground will not be allowed towards Himmathpura and it will be diverted at Olga Junction towards Fateh Darwaza, Misrigunj.

Parking arrangements

Motorists coming from Aliabad side shall park their vehicles at Devi Plywood opposite the Post office, Shalibanda in a single line on the main road and Alka theatre open place at Nagulachinta.

Those coming from Hari Bowli and Gowlipura side shall park their vehicles at Arya Vyshya Mandir Opp. Sudha Theater lane, Alka Theatre open place at Nagulachinta and VDP School Ground.

Motorists coming from Moosabowli and Mirchowk side shall park their vehicles at the Charminar Bus Terminus. Devotees taking part in the elephant procession on Monday will be allowed to park their vehicles in a single line at Delhi Gate.

The main road between Madina X Roads and Engine Bowli via Gulzar House, Charminar monument, Charminar bus terminus, Himmatpura, Nagulchinta and Aliabad will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic till the conclusion of Bonalu processions.

Telangana and APSRTC buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapool side and they will have to terminate at old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa X Roads, Chatrinaka and Engine Bowli and will have to take alternate routes available.

The devotees are requested to park their vehicles at the designated parking places only in an orderly fashion and the commuters are requested to take alternative routes to reach their destinations to avoid traffic congestion. In case of any emergency during travel, the commuters are requested to call our traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance. All commuters and devotees are requested to follow the above traffic advisory and cooperate with the traffic police.