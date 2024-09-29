Traffic Diversions for Pink Power Run in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police on Saturday released a notification regarding traffic curbs in lieu of the Pink Power Run. The Pink Power Run, 2024, will be held on September 29 (Sunday) between 5:30AM and 08:30 AM. The event would take place on various roads in the city starting from Gachibowli main stadium to IIIT Junction to Wipro Junction Via TNGOs Colony for a distance of 10KM. The event involves 10 km, 5 km and 3 km starting from Gachibowli main stadium.

As a result, traffic coming from Mehdipatnam and ORR will be diverted from Gachibowli Junction towards Kondapur-Radisson Junction- Botanical Junction-Left Turn- Heritage Junction Masjid Banda Village via (Masjid. Banda T Junction -Right Turn - HCU Depot Right Turn towards Lingampally) OR (Straight -HCU Depot- Right Turn- towards Lingampally.) from 5 am to 9 am.

Traffic coming from Financial District, Gowlidoddi, Gopanpally Thanda, Q-city towards Gachibowli will be diverted from Wipro Junction Right turn Nanakramguda village- Rotary-2- Left turn Merging into ORR- Gachibowli.

Traffic coming from Lingampally, HCU, Masjid Banda T Junction, Gachibowli stadium towards Gachibowli, Kothaguda and Mehdipatnam will be diverted from DLF Junction-Radisson Junction Left turn- U turn at Udipi Hotel- ZPHS Gachibowli- Gachibowli Junction Left turn – proceeding towards Mehdipatnam.

Traffic coming from Kondapur, Kothaguda will be diverted from Botanical Junction - Left turn-Heritage Junction - Masjid banda- HCU depot towards Lingampally.

For heavy vehicles like trucks, lorries, DCMs, RMC and water tankers will not be allowed in the above-mentioned routes in the limits of Gachibowli Traffic PS, Cyberabad from 5am to 8:30am.

Hence, the general public are requested to plan accordingly and co-operate with Traffic Police in ensuring free flow of traffic.