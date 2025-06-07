Traffic Diversions for Fish Prasadam Event

Traffic junctions to be avoided during the time period are SA Bazaar Mosque towards Gandhi Bhavan via MJ Market Junction; Putli Bowli towards Gandhi Bhavan via MJ Market Junction; Yousufian Company towards Gandhi Bhavan via MJ Market Junction and Alaska Junction towards Malakunta Junction.

Police appealed the commuters to take alternative routes to reach their destinations and follow traffic updates on the social media handles: facebook.com/HYDTP and @HYDP on X (Twitter). Police said motorists could contact the traffic helpline 9010203626 for travel assistance.

General traffic from MJ Bridge and Begum Bazaar Chatri heading to Nampally will be diverted at Alaska towards Darusalam, Ek Minar.

Heavy vehicles coming from SA Bazaar Mosque, Putlibowli will be diverted at MJ Market Junction towards Nampally station road via GPO junction to reach Gandhi Bhavan.

Heavy vehicles coming from Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed towards Chappel Road and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards BJR Circle. Heavy vehicles from GPO, Abids, towards Gandhi Bhavan will be diverted at MJ Market Junction towards SA Bazaar Mosque.

For the general public arriving for the prasadam, those arriving in four wheelers from the Nampally side must park their vehicles at Gruha Kalpa, Gaganvihar, or Chandra Vihar and walk to Exhibition Ground Gate No. 2.

Visitors arriving by bus or van from MJ Market side must alight at Gandhi Bhavan bus stop. Those coming from Nampally should alight at Gruha Kalpa bus stop and proceed to Exhibition Ground Gate No. 2.

Two-wheeler riders arriving from M.J. Market must park at Manoranjan Complex. Those coming from Nampally should park on the left side of the road (designated for two-wheelers) between Gruha Kalpa and BJP Office. Autorickshaw drop-off points were designated near Shezan Hotel, Bhavani Wines or juvenile court, and excise office. Parking space for autorickshaws allocated on the left side of the road.