Traffic Diversions For Anirudh Concert

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have announced traffic diversions in view of the Rockstar Anirudh XV Tour live concert scheduled at Gachibowli Stadium on March 21 (Saturday) from 6 pm to 10 pm. The restrictions will be in place between 4 pm and 11 pm.

Traffic from Gachibowli Junction towards Lingampally will be diverted at IIIT Junction via Wipro Junction, Gowlidoddi, Gopanpally and Nallagandla. Vehicles coming from Gopanpally Thanda, Gowlidoddi, Q-City and Kokapet towards IIIT Junction will be diverted at Wipro Junction towards Nanakramguda Rotary, merging into ORR and Gachibowli Junction.

Similarly, traffic from Lingampally, HCU, Masjid Banda and DLF Junction heading towards Gachibowli and Mehdipatnam will be diverted at SMR/Bus Depot via Masjid Banda, Sriram Nagar, Botanical Junction, ZPHS and Gachibowli Junction.

Police have advised commuters to plan their travel in advance and cooperate with traffic personnel to avoid inconvenience.