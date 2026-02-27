Traffic Diversions At Banjara Hills For H-CITI Works: Check Alternate Routes

Hyderabad: The city Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory on Thursday in view of the ongoing steel flyover and underpass works at Jubilee Hills checkpost, KBR Park Entrance, (Gate-1) and Mugdha Junction under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project, pillar works which will commence at Road No. 2, Banjara Hills from Friday,27th February, 2026.

Vehicles are asked to proceed via Srinagar Colony Main Road, continue through Indiranagar Labour Adda, Road No 5, Jubilee Hills, Venkatagiri X Roads, (Road No 10, Jubilee Hills), and take a left towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost.

Traffic coming from NFCL going towards Srinagar colony T Junction, Sagar Society (Mugdha), KBR Park Entrance, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No 36, Road No 45 and Cable Bridge (Durgam Cheruvu) will be diverted at Srinagar colony T Junction and Sagar Society.

Similarly, traffic coming from Road No 36 and 4,5 Jubilee Hills and going towards NFCL will be diverted at Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Venkatagiri Road No 2, Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda Basti, Yousufguda Checkpost, Maitrivanam, Ameerpet, towards Indiranagar Labour Adda, Srinagar Colony and towards Value Zone, Punjagutta main road.

People travelling from KCP and Road No 1, Banjara Hills and intending to go towards KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Road No 36 Jubilee Hills, may take Road No 10, Banjara Hills, towards Cancer Hospital, take a left turn, continue via Agrasen Island and proceed towards Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan, Road No 45, Jubilee Hills.

Commuters have also been asked to avoid travelling at peak hours (8:30 am – 11:00 am and 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm).