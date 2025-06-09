 Top
Traffic Disrupted At Telangana Bhavan

Telangana
DC Web Desk
9 Jun 2025 4:22 PM IST

BRS MLA and former minister Harish Rao left the place with a huge convoy, to appear before the PC Ghose Commission probing the lapses in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project

The Inquiry Commission was instituted by the Congress-led Telangana government for inquiring into the alleged irregularities in the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages . — X.com

Hyderabad: Traffic was disrupted near the Telangana Bhavan on Monday morning when BRS MLA and former minister Harish Rao left the place with a huge convoy, to appear before the PC Ghose Commission probing the lapses in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project.

The Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Commission of Inquiry has sent notices to former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former ministers T. Harish Rao and Etala Rajender, in connection with the Kaleshwaram LI project.

The Inquiry Commission was instituted by the Congress-led Telangana government for inquiring into the alleged irregularities in the construction of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
