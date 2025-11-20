Traffic Curbs on Old Munneru Bridge for Cable Work
According to police, the restrictions were necessary as heavy machinery was being used for the project.
Nalgonda: Traffic diversions were imposed on the old bridge over the Munneru river in Khammam on November 21 due to ongoing cable bridge construction works.
According to police, the restrictions were necessary as heavy machinery was being used for the project. Traffic will be regulated from 11 am to 4 pm, during which vehicles will not be allowed on the old bridge. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes during this period.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story