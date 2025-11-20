 Top
Traffic Curbs on Old Munneru Bridge for Cable Work

Telangana
20 Nov 2025 6:44 PM IST

According to police, the restrictions were necessary as heavy machinery was being used for the project.

Traffic diversions were imposed on the old bridge over the Munneru river in Khammam on November 21 due to ongoing cable bridge construction works. (Representational Image: DC)

Nalgonda: Traffic diversions were imposed on the old bridge over the Munneru river in Khammam on November 21 due to ongoing cable bridge construction works.

According to police, the restrictions were necessary as heavy machinery was being used for the project. Traffic will be regulated from 11 am to 4 pm, during which vehicles will not be allowed on the old bridge. Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes during this period.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
traffic diversions Munneru River machinery & equipment 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
P. Srinivas
About the AuthorP. Srinivas

