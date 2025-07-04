Traffic Curbs for Rosaiah Statue at Old Saifabad Road

Hyderabad: Police on Thursday have imposed traffic restrictions to be followed in the following areas on Friday in connection with the inauguration of the bronze statue of former chief minister Konijeti Rosaiah at the Old Saifabad Police Station, and the subsequent meeting of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee at LB Stadium.

The inauguration of the statue will beging from 8 am.

At Iqbal Minar: Traffic from the Secretariat will not be allowed towards Old Saifabad PS and will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi. Traffic from Ravindra Bharathi will not be allowed towards Old Saifabad PS and will be diverted towards the Telugu Talli junction.

At Old Saifabad PS: Traffic from Nirankari junction will not be allowed towards Ravindra Bharathi via HDFC and will be diverted towards Iqabal Minar and Lakdikapul Old Bridge. Congestion junctions: Old Saifabad PS and Iqbal Minar, Vishveshwaraya statue, Masab Tank junction, Ravindra Bharathi and Telugu Talli junction.

The TPCC meeting at LB stadium from 1 pm to 8 pm:

Traffic from AR Petrol Pump junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally. Traffic from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR statue towards SBI, Abids- Nampally station road.

Traffic from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.

Junctions to be avoided between 2 pm and 8 pm: Vishveshwaraya statue, Khairatabad flyover, Ambedkar statue, Telugu Talli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police junction, Basheerbagh, BJR statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, AR Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayathnagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

RTC Buses: RTC Buses from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR statue should avoid LB Stadium main gate in front of Khan Lateef Khan Building and take diversion at AR Petrol (Public Gardens) bunk towards Nampally.