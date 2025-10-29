Traffic Curbs For 9 Months On Secunderabad–Dairy Farm Stretch

Hyderabad: Traffic diversions will be enforced from Thursday, October 30, for about nine months to facilitate construction work on the elevated corridor from Paradise Junction in Secunderabad to Dairy Farm Road on NH-44. Traffic police said the stretch between Rajiv Gandhi Statue Junction and Balamrai in both directions, will be closed for the period. Motorists were advised to take alternative routes.

Traffic from Balanagar side towards Panjagutta/Tank Bund may use the route via Tadbund, Mastan Café, Diamond Point, Mudfort, NCC Hq, JBS and SBI.

Traffic from Suchitra side towards Panjagutta/Tank Bund may use the route via Safe Express, Bapujinagar, Centre Point, Diamond Point, Mudfort, JBS, SBI.

Traffic from Tank Bund/Ranigunj/Panjagutta/Rasoolpura/Plaza towards Tadbund via CTO junction will be diverted at the Rajiv Gandhi statue junction towards Annanagar, Balamrai, Tadbund.

Motorists from Annanagar intending to proceed towards Panjagutta/Tank Bund were advised to use the bylanes (Meeting Point bylane, Hockey Ground bylane and police station bylane) without taking the wrong side of the road towards Rajiv Gandhi statue. Alternatively, they may proceed via Balamrai.