Traffic Curbs at Tilaknagar for 2 Days After Sewage Leak

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad City Traffic Police on Wednesday announced restrictions for two days following the formation of a pothole at Tilaknagar Junction towards No. 6 Junction due to a sewage pipeline leakage.



Diversions will be in force from February 19 to February 20 until completion of repair works. The stretch from Tilaknagar towards No. 6 junction will remain closed to vehicular traffic.



RTC buses and heavy vehicles coming from Fever Hospital Junction towards No. 6 junction will be diverted at Tilaknagar Junction towards Papaji Dhaba, Shivam Road, Sai Baba Temple Kaman, Red Building, Royal Juice and Ramanthapur.



Similarly, RTC buses and heavy vehicles coming from NCC Junction towards No. 6 junction will be diverted at Tilaknagar towards Fever Hospital, TY Mandali, Barkatpura Chaman, Tourist Hotel, Kachiguda L&O PS Junction, Nimbloiadda, Hindu Smashanavatika, Aqua Café, Golanaka and then to No. 6 junction.



In case of emergencies, citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) had not responded to the sewage leak at the time of issuing the advisory.



Hyd to host Int’l Youth Biodiversity Conference 2026



Hyderabad:Hyderabad is set to host a major global event—the International Youth Biodiversity Conference 2026. The conference will focus on green entrepreneurship, youth leadership and practical solutions for environmental challenges.



The four-day conference, organis`ed by the Telangana Biodiversity Board, will be held from February 20 to 23 at Heartfulness Kanha Shanti Vanam. With the theme ‘Biodiversity for LiFE: Skilling Youth for a Green Future’, the event will bring together young leaders, experts and international delegates to discuss green careers, biodiversity protection and sustainable development.



The conference will focus on green entrepreneurship, youth leadership and practical solutions for environmental challenges. In partnership with T-Hub, selected startups will present innovative green ideas, with the best projects set to receive incubation support. Youth delegates from countries, including Italy, Kenya, Nepal, Botswana and Cameroon are expected to participate, making it a truly global platform.



Corporations conduct sanitation drives



Hyderabad:All three municipal corporations in the city — Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri - have started special sanitation campaigns after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy warned of action against officials responsible for poor sanitation in the city. As part of the task, municipal commissioners, along with senior officials, have inspected their respective zones on Thursday.



In GHMC, inspections were conducted in all six zones with zonal commissioners (ZCs) assessing the on-ground implementations. Commissioner R.V. Karnan inspected the Charminar area.

Similarly, Cyberabad municipal corporation commissioner G. Srijana held a surprise inspection on Thursday morning and visited the Ambar Cheruvu, also known as Pragathi Nagar Lake. She instructed the officials to get the lake cleaned and remove encroachments on footpaths and to coordinate withthe Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to address the sewage overflow issue.

Malkajgiri commissioner T. Vinay Krishna Reddy inspected areas including Bowenpally Market Yard, ECIL Cross Road, and Karmanghat.

