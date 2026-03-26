Traffic Curbs Across Hyderabad for Sri Ramanavami Procession

Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced elaborate traffic diversions in view of the Sri Ramanavami Shobha Yatra scheduled on March 27 from 9 a.m. onwards in Hyderabad.

The procession will commence from Seetarambagh Temple and proceed to Hanuman Vyayamshala School via Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat, Jali Hanuman, Puranapul, Gandhi Statue, Jummerath Bazar, Begum Bazar, SA Bazar, Gowliguda Chaman, Putlibowli and Sultan Bazar.

According to the advisory issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, vehicular movement will be diverted in phases depending on the movement of the procession, and traffic will be restored after the tail end crosses each junction.

Major diversions will be enforced at Mallepally X Roads, Aghapura X Roads, Ghode-ki-Khabar, Gandhi Statue, Puranapool X Roads, Takkarwadi Junction, Rani Avanti Bai Statue, Alaska T Junction, SA Bazar, MJ Market, Putlibowli X Road, Andhra Bank X Road, DMHS X Road and Sultan Bazar X Road.

Heavy congestion is expected at Begum Bazar Chatri, Afzalgunj T-Junction, Shivaji Bridge, CBS, Rangmahal Y Junction, Putlibowli, Koti, GPO Abids, MJ Market, Chaderghat, Kachiguda X Road and Nimboliadda.

Police advised commuters to plan travel in advance, use alternative routes and follow updates through official social media handles. Emergency travel assistance is available through the traffic helpline 9010203626.