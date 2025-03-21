Traffic curb for Friday procession

Hyderabad:In connection with the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali which will be observed on Friday, traffic restrictions and diversions have been put in place in different points in the old city of Hyderabad.

The main procession will start from Charminar monument and proceed towards Masjid e Imamia near Kali Khabar via Char Kaman, Gulzar Houz, Pathar Gatti, Madina, Tipu Khana Majid, Chatta Bazaar, Lakkad Kote, Salama School Purani Haveli, APAT Crossroads, Darushifa Grounds, S.J. Rotary, and Abid Ali Khan Eye Hospital.



Traffic between Charminar monument and Kali Khabar at the MGBS exit gate will be diverted from 2 pm to 8 pm.



Traffic at Mir Chowk police station will be diverted at Tippu Khana Mosque, Chatta Bazaar between 4.30 pm and 7 pm.



Suggested routes for travel in between 2 pm and 4.30 pm:



Commuters from Nayapul going towards Himmatpura, Nagulachinta and Chandrayangutta, may go via Madina, City College, Moosabowli, Chowk, Kilwath, Himmatpura and may head towards Salarjung Museum, Rotary, Darulshifa, APAT, Mir Alam Mandi, Bibi Bazaar, Alija Kotla, Haribowli and Himmatpura.



Suggested routes for travel between 4 pm and 7 pm.



Commuters from Shivaji Bridge going towards Darulshifa may proceed via Madina and Gulzar House.



Traffic updates can be had on @Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDTP (Twitter handle). Commuters can also call 9010203626 for assistance.