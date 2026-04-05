Traffic Cops Provide Timely Aid To Injured Biker

HYDERABAD: Three traffic police personnel provided timely medical assistance to a biker who suffered injuries after his vehicle skidded at Brooke Bond Signal under Begumpet police limits on Sunday. Constables K. Suresh (Armed Reserve) and T. Suresh and Home Guard G. Syed Miya promptly reached the spot and provided immediate first-aid using the kit available with them to the injured biker Indresh,” said ACP, traffic, G. Shankar Raju.

The ACP noted that the availability of first-aid kits with mobile teams, as per prior instructions of the Traffic ACP, Trimulgherry, Malkajgiri division, proved highly effective in extending timely assistance.



