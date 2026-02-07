Traffic Cops, Firemen Rescue Birds Trapped In Banned Manja

HYDERABAD: Traffic police and fire personnel rescued two birds that were entangled in strands of the deadly Chinese manja on Saturday, nearly three weeks after the kite festival.

Traffic police personnel rescue a pariah kite that was struggling after being entangled in Chinese manja at the Traffic Training Institute, Begumpet, on Saturday. “The kite was striving hard and flapping her wings to get free but in vain,” a senior police officer disclosed.

The struggling bird was noticed by A. Laxmi, additional DCP Malkajgiri, and G. Shankar Raju, ACP traffic, who were there on duty. Both officers stopped their vehicle and, with the assistance of traffic police staff, safely brought the kite down without the bird suffering further injury.

Traffic Home Guards Rama Rao and Kutumba Rao climbed the boundary and gained access to the tree with the support of a traffic police vehicle. “As it was too high, we used a 17-foot construction bamboo and broken branches to remove the deadly Chinese manja that was not allowing the bird to fly.”

The banned manja, tightly wrapped around the bird’s legs, was patiently removed. “Necessary care was extended on the spot,” said additional DCP Laxmi. The kite was rushed to a government veterinary hospital where it is being treated and is now out of danger.

ACP Shankar Raju emphasised: “The use of banned manja poses a serious threat not only to birds and animals but also to human lives, often resulting in grievous injuries and fatalities. The public must strictly adhere to the law and refrain from using banned manja.”

In another rescue operation, firefighters and the Disaster Response Force personnel saved a pigeon entangled in manja on a 20-foot tree at RTC Colony, Karmanghat.

Malkajgiri station fire officer Mohammed Shoukath said: “It took 40 minutes to rescue the pigeon and take it safely to a vet. The DRF-Hyderabad team assisted us.”