Traffic Cops Book 10,652 ‘Wrong Side Driving’ Cases

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad traffic police during special drives against wrong-way driving

from October 1 till Tuesday booked a total of 10,652 cases against violators and penalised under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

Road safety is a paramount concern and all must follow traffic regulations and enforcement, Hyderabad Traffic police said.

The traffic cops are undertaking special drives to make the city’s roads safer for commuters and to reduce fatalities resulting from road accidents, joint commissioner of traffic, city, D. Joel Davis said.

Wrong-side driving has become a common and dangerous practice in Hyderabad. It not only causes traffic congestion but also poses a serious threat to the safety of both the violators and other road users, Joel Davis said.

Wrong-side driving is a grave traffic violation and one of the major causes of road accidents, as it creates confusion and obstruction for law-abiding motorists.

To prevent such incidents and improve overall road discipline, the Hyderabad traffic police has been conducting special drives against motorists indulging in “wrong-side driving” i.e., driving against the direction of traffic flow, Davis said.

Traffic police continue to organise various traffic education and awareness programmes to educate commuters about traffic rules and road safety, he further said.

“We urge all motorists to avoid driving on the wrong side of the road, as it endangers not only their own lives but also those of fellow commuters,” Davis said.

“Vigilant citizens are requested to report traffic violations to the Hyderabad Traffic Police through our official social media handles Facebook, X (Twitter) or via the Traffic Helpline 9010203626 and e-Challan helpdesk 8712661690”, he added.