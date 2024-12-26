 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
26 Dec 2024 10:55 PM IST
Traffic Cops Alert Against Fake Messages on e-challan Discounts
“Hyderabad Traffic Police would like to make it clear that there are no discounts on pending traffic challans or e-challans. Any discount claim on pending traffic e-challans is fake, mischievous and fraught with fraudulent motive,” Additional commissioner of traffic B. Viswa Prasad said. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: City police on Thursday alerted that many fake messages are being circulated on social media about discounts in traffic e-challan by the state police. Additional commissioner of traffic B. Viswa Prasad said that misleading information was being circulated on social media and other online platforms. “Hyderabad Traffic Police would like to make it clear that there are no discounts on pending traffic challans or e-challans. Any discount claim on pending traffic e-challans is fake, mischievous and fraught with fraudulent motive,” he said.

All official announcements are made exclusively through the Telangana Police verified platforms including the website: https://echallan.tspolice.gov.in/publicview/ and its official social media accounts. The additional commissioner of traffic stated that sharing or forwarding fake messages can lead to unnecessary confusion and is a punishable offence under the law.

Citizens can contact the helpline numbers 040-27852772 & 27852721 or visit the website in case of any doubt, he added.

Source : Deccan Chronicle
