Traffic cop dies in road mishap

Traffic cop dies after hitting parked lorry



DC Correspondent

Hyderabad, June 20



A 40-year-old traffic constable died on the spot after his motorcycle rammed into a stationary tipper lorry on the service road near Pasumamula village under Hayathnagar police station limits on Thursday evening.



Inspector P. Nagaraju said the deceased was identified as Mansingh, a native of Miryalaguda. He had been living in Thorrur village with his family and was returning home after duty when the accident occurred around 7.30 pm. He was riding his motorbike towards Thorrur when he failed to notice a parked tipper lorry near Pedda Amberpet and collided with it from behind.



The lorry had a flat tyre, and the driver had stopped to inflate it. However, the vehicle had no hazard lights or proper reflectors. Only a tree branch was placed behind it as a warning, which was faintly visible in the evening light.



“The lorry was stopped negligently on the service road without any clear indicators. The constable could not spot it in time and suffered fatal head injuries in the collision,” said Hayathnagar inspector. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. The body was handed over to the family for final rites in Miryalaguda.







4 ganja peddlers held, drugs seized



DC CORRESPONDENT

Hyderabad, June 20



Four ganja peddlers, including a driver, were apprehended by Hayathnagar police on Friday while en route to Maharashtra. Acting on a tip-off, law and order police in coordination with the LB Nagar special operations team (SOT) intercepted the suspects and seized 166 kgs of ganja and a four-wheeler, all valued at approximately `65 lakh. Rachakonda commissioner G. Sudheer Babu said the gang was intercepted during a routine vehicle check. “Recent NDPS cases registered in the commissionerate show a pattern — Hyderabad is being used as a transit route and several offenders have been caught during brief stopovers,” he noted.

The prime accused, Vikas Baban Salve, a native of Odisha, observed that a significant number of labourers in Maharashtra were addicted to ganja, which gave him the idea to profit from the trade. He then roped in acquaintances to assist him, said the commissioner.

The three others arrested were identified as Ranganath Yurjan Salve, Sagar Gajanan and Amol Narayan. Notably, Sagar is a Central government employee working with the railways.

The gang procured the ganja from a supplier named Das in Odisha and was transporting it to Maharashtra via Hyderabad. They were caught while halting for breakfast within Hayathnagar police station limits.



Sudheer Babu further revealed that Vikas was earlier booked by Alair police under the NDPS Act in 2022, and a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him in 2023. Similarly, Ranganath has pending NDPS cases with Bhadrachalam police and an NBW has been pending against him for two years. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody. Police also seized the vehicle used for transport, along with mobile phones.