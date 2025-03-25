Traffic advisory issued for Iftar dinner at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: There will be traffic restrictions from 4 pm till 8 pm in view of the Iftar dinner hosted by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium on Tuesday,

Traffic coming from AR petrol pump junction towards BJR statue will be diverted towards Nampally. Vehicles from Basheerbagh towards AR petrol pump via the BJR statue will be diverted at BJR statue towards, SBH, Abids, Nampally road.

Traffic from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will will be diverted towards Nampally.

Junctions at Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old Saifabad police station, Lakdikapul, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad traffic police junction, Basheerbagh, BJR statue circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. petrol pump, Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda must be avoided between 4 pm and 8 pm.

In case of any emergency in travel, the people can call Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626 for travel assistance. The police urged citizens to make note of the diversions and take alternate routes to reach destinations



