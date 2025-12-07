Traffic Advisory for Telangana Rising Summit

Hyderabad:The Rachakonda police have issued a traffic advisory in connection with the Telangana Rising Global Summit, for routes leading to the venue on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City.



Vehicles heading toward Bharat Future City may use the main route via Videocon Junction on Hyderabad-Srisailam National Highway (NH-765), Tukkuguda, Nehru ORR Rotary Exit 14, Harshaguda, Maheshwaram Gate, Kothur X Roads and Power Grid Junction.



An alternative route has been suggested via Tukkuguda ORR Exit 14, Raviryala, Bongloor ORR Exit 12, Mangalpally crossroads on Nagarjunasagar Highway (NH-565), Ibrahimpatnam, Agapally, Tolekalan (Petulla), Gummadavelli, Akulamaialaram, Meerkhanpet, Vaikuntha Thanda and Power Grid Junction.



A diversion point has been notified on NH-765 at Kothur crossoads. Vehicles will be routed through Kothur village, Jaithwaram, Pulimamidi, Maheshwaram, Mansanpally crossroads, Nagaram and Pedda Golkonda ORR Exit 15.



Heavy vehicles coming from the ORR and joining NH-765 have been directed to exit at Pedda Golkonda ORR Exit 15 instead of Tukkuguda Exit 14.



Seven designated parking locations have been arranged, and QR codes have been issued for navigation.

