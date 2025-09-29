Traffic Advisory For `Saddula Bathukamma` Celebrations

Hyderabad: City traffic police said they would be regulating traffic on the Tank Bund Road and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) from 2 pm to 11 pm hours in connection with `Saddula Bathukamma` celebrations on Tuesday. During the programme, traffic will be either stopped or diverted if required as per the local situation, the traffic police said on Monday.

The police advised motorists to avoid the following junctions: V.V. statue, Khairatabad, Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Talli junction, Necklace Rotary, Liberty, Ravindra Bharathi, Ambedkar statue, Tank Bund, Kavadiguda crossroads, Katta Maisamma, Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, and Nallagutta.

Joel Davis, joint commissioner, city traffic police, said the regulations would will be removed after the conclusion of the programme. Motorists were advised to follow updates on facebook.com/HYDTP and @HYDTP (X; Twitter) or call helpline 9010203626 for assistance.

Traffic to Tank Bund from Telugu Talli junction and Karbala Maidan will not be allowed. Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Tank Bund will be diverted at the start of the flyover towards Telugu Talli flyover, Katta Maisamma, DBR, Indira Park, Gandhinagar, RTC crossroads.

Traffic from V.V. statue towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Indira Gandhi statue (Necklace Rotary) towards Prasads Imax and Mint Compound lane.

Traffic from Liberty towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Iqbal Minar U-turn via Telugu Talli junction on to the flyover.

Traffic from Nallagutta junction towards Buddha Bhavan will be diverted at Nallagutta crossrroads towards Ranigunj and PVNR Marg (Necklace road).

Traffic from Secunderabad towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan via Bible House, Jabbar complex, Kavadiguda, Gandhinagar T-junction, Goshala, Dhobi Ghat, Swimming Pool, Bandamaisamma, Indira Park and Telugu Talli flyover. City buses will follow the same route.

Traffic from Musheerabad and Kavadiguda towards Children’s Park on Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards MRO Office, Dhobi Ghat, Swimming Pool, Bandamaisamma, Indira Park.

Inter district RTC buses coming from Secunderabad towards MGBS will be diverted at Sweekar-Upkar Junction via YWCA, Sangeet, Mettuguda, Tarnaka, Nallakunta, Fever Hospital crossroads, Barkatpura, Tourist Hotel, Nimboliadda, Chaderghat, Rangmahal.

Parking arrangements have been made at Snow World, NTR stadium, BRK Bhavan Road, HMDA Parking, Sanjeevaiah Park and opposite Lumbini Park.