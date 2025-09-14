Traffic Advisory For Milad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions on September 14, from 8 am to 8 pm, in view of the Milad-un-Nabi peace procession to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed. Several processions will be taken out across the city during the day.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the procession routes and take alternative roads to reach their destinations. In case of any traffic emergency, motorists can contact the traffic helpline 9010203626 for travel assistance.

The main processions include the one from Falaknuma to Volta Hotel via Charminar; Yahiya Pasha Dargah to Volta Hotel and back; Macca Masjid to Haj House, Nampally; Mecca Masjid to Volta Hotel; and Pattarghatti to Alijah Kotla.

Traffic will either be stopped or diverted, depending on the requirement, at key junctions along the routes. These include Falaknuma, Enginebowli, Nagulchinta crossroad, Himmatpura junction, Haribowli, Panch Mohalla, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Patherghatti, Madina Junction, Delhi Gate, Nayapul, SJ Rotary junction, Darulshifa, Purani Haveli, Mir Alam Mandi, Etebar Chowk, Alijah Kotla, Bibi Bazaar, Volta Hotel, Afzalgunj T Junction, Osmangunj, MJ Market junction, Taj Island, Nampally T-junction, Haj House, and AR Petrol Pump, Nampally.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) D. Joel Davis requested citizens to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police and follow diversions to ease congestion.