 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Traffic Advisory For Milad

Telangana
DC Correspondent
14 Sept 2025 12:11 AM IST

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) D. Joel Davis requested citizens to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police and follow diversions to ease congestion: Reports

Traffic Advisory For Milad
x
Joint commissioner of police (traffic) D. Joel Davis — DC File

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions on September 14, from 8 am to 8 pm, in view of the Milad-un-Nabi peace procession to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed. Several processions will be taken out across the city during the day.

Commuters have been advised to avoid the procession routes and take alternative roads to reach their destinations. In case of any traffic emergency, motorists can contact the traffic helpline 9010203626 for travel assistance.

The main processions include the one from Falaknuma to Volta Hotel via Charminar; Yahiya Pasha Dargah to Volta Hotel and back; Macca Masjid to Haj House, Nampally; Mecca Masjid to Volta Hotel; and Pattarghatti to Alijah Kotla.

Traffic will either be stopped or diverted, depending on the requirement, at key junctions along the routes. These include Falaknuma, Enginebowli, Nagulchinta crossroad, Himmatpura junction, Haribowli, Panch Mohalla, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Patherghatti, Madina Junction, Delhi Gate, Nayapul, SJ Rotary junction, Darulshifa, Purani Haveli, Mir Alam Mandi, Etebar Chowk, Alijah Kotla, Bibi Bazaar, Volta Hotel, Afzalgunj T Junction, Osmangunj, MJ Market junction, Taj Island, Nampally T-junction, Haj House, and AR Petrol Pump, Nampally.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) D. Joel Davis requested citizens to cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police and follow diversions to ease congestion.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
commissioner of police D. Joel Davis hyderabad traffic police Traffic restrictions Prophet Muhammed 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X