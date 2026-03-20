Traffic Advisory for Jummat-Ul-Vida Prayers at Mecca Masjid

Hyderabad: To facilitate Jummat-ul-Vida prayers to mark the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan to be held at Mecca Masjid, the city traffic police said the main roads from Charminar towards Madina, Murgi Chowk and Shalibanda would be closed for all types of vehicular traffic from 8 am to 4 pm. Police also announced traffic curbs in Secunderabad.

A press release by D. Joel Davis, D Joel Davis, joint commissioner, city traffic police, said updates would be available on the social media platform @ www.facebook.com/ HYDTP and on X www.twitter.com/ HYDTP. Motorists could contact the helpline 9010203626 for assistance.

At Charminar, traffic will be diverted on the following roads:

At Madina junction, traffic from Nayapul towards Charminar will be diverted towards City College. At Himmatpura junction, traffic from Nagulchintha and Shalibanda towards Charminar will be diverted towards Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T-junction towards Khilwat side.

At Chowk Maidan Kaman, traffic towards Charminar will be diverted towards Kotla Alijah or Moghalpura. At Motigalli crossroads, traffic from Moosabowli towards Charminar will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwath ground, Rajesh Medical Hall, Shalibanda, and Fateh Darwaza Road

Traffic from the Etebar Chowk areas towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted towards Mandi Mir Alam Market or Bibi Bazaar. Traffic from Mitti Ka Sher towards Gulzar Houz will be diverted from Mitti-ke-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High Court Road / Khilwath.

Parking space has been arranged for namazis from Madina and Pathargatti at Gulzar Function Hall. For devotees coming from Yakutpura, Noorkhan Bazaar, Talabkatta and Dabeerpura, parking ahs been arranged at Mufeed Ul Anam grounds. Devotees from Chandrayangutta and Falaknuma areas are to park their vehicles at Charminar bus terminal. For devotees from Santoshnagar, Talabkatta and Moghalpura, parking as been arranged at AU Hospital parking. Khilwat Ground will be the parking space for devotees coming from Misrigunj, Fateh Darwaza, Hussaini Alam and Puranapul sides. Vehicles coming from the western side of the Macca Masjid — Kishanbagh, Bahadurpura and Hussani Alam — are to be parked as indicated.

These restrictions apply to RTC buses; city buses going towards Charminar will be terminated at Afzalgunj bus stop. RTC buses headed for the districts via Nayapul and Madina from MGBS, Imlibun, would be redirected via Chaderghat Rotary, Nalgonda crossroads, Chanchalguda, Saidabad T-junction, IS Sadan, DMRL Junction, Midhani junction, MBNR flyover, Bandlaguda towards Aramghar.

Secunderabad

Subhash Road in Secunderabad will be closed for traffic between Mahankali law and order police station (L&O PS) and Old Ramgopalpet police station junction on MG Road from 9 am to 1 pm. Traffic will be diverted Rocha Bazaar towards Ranigunj and Paradise junction.

Traffic from Bata crossroads towards Subhash Road will be diverted at Mahankali L&O PS towards the lane on the left, and towards Lala temple.